The Last of Us Part II Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part II has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 21.

Grand Theft Auto V falls one spot to second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up one spot to third. The Last of Us Remastered and FIFA 20 are in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Last of Us Part II Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Last of Us Remastered FIFA 20 Persona 4 Golden Animal Crossing: New Horizons Rainbow Six Siege Borderlands 3 Horizon Zero Dawn

