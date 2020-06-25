Cyberpunk 2077 Tie-In Anime Headed to Netflix in 2022, Titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - News

CD Projekt RED during today's Night City Wire presentation announced a tie-in anime for Cyberpunk 2077, called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, will be coming to Netflix in 2022. It will be produced by Studios Trigger, the animation production company known for Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, and more.

The anime will be 10 episodes long and tell a standalone story about a "street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

View the announcement trailer below:

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19, 2020.

