The Last of Us Part II Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts With 178,696 Units Sold

posted 2 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 178,696 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 21.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops to second place with sales of 73,680 units. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) is in third place with 32,673 units sold.

Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 7 (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 14,062 units. Namcot Collection (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 9,532 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 78,428 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 12,844 units, the 3DS sold 1,152 units, and the Xbox One sold 32 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] The Last of Us Part II (SIE, 06/19/20) – 178,696 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 73,680 (4,934,168) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 32,673 (144,297) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 32,663 (1,038,732) [NSW] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de 7 (Koei Tecmo, 06/18/20) – 14,062 (New) [NSW] Namcot Collection (Bandai Namco, 06/18/20) – 9,532 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,251 (2,995,705) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 9,195 (3,630,263) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,886 (3,463,228) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,137 (3,731,453)

