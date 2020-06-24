Phil Spencer: Xbox All Access Will be Critical for the Launch of the Xbox Series X - News

Microsoft has done some trial runs for its Xbox All Access payment program starting in 2018. It is a payment plan similar to cell phones where over the course of a period of time, usually two years, you pay off the phone and pay for the data.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer during the Game Lab Live keynote today discussed the importance of Xbox All Access for the launch of the Xbox Series X this holiday season and the entire generation.

"Xbox All Access is going to be critical to both our launch for Xbox Series X as well as just the overall generation," Spencer said.

"The response that we've seen where we've tested All Access has been great, but as you said, it's been limited in terms of the market. So you're going to see a much broader market and retailer support for All Access. And as you said, it matches a model customers use for many other devices they buy. And if you have services attached to those devices that people love, it just becomes an easier way to bring a great product to customers."

"We should also understand the global economic situation we're going to see this year," Spencer added. "We're seeing it today. And I think having more pricing options for consumers is frankly just a thoughtful thing for us as industry to think about."

Spencer was also asked about what kind of experiences he expects that will highlight the power of the Xbox Series X.

"This is always a difficult question because I know people are looking for the one, two or three tech that only show up on a certain platform or is only made possible on a certain platform," Spencer said. "And I think it's just a matter of degrees. It has been for a while.

"I think we're at a point now -- with immersion, with the tools we have and the compute capability -- that the deltas will be smaller from a visual impact, or that feature X was never possible before and now it is. And that might sound depressing to some, but what I would say is the advantage side of what I'm seeing now is really the immersive nature of the content that's getting created."

"We're able to get to almost lifelike graphics today, even on current gen in certain instances," Spencer added. "But when you take that and you mix it with a very high frame rate, solid frame rate, very little latency in input, and the ability for game storytellers to really push the emotion and the story they're trying to get through their game, through the screen, through the controller and into you? That is something I'm feeling in the games now that is a dramatic step up.

"I don't know that it goes from X to Y in terms of feature capability, but definitely in terms of the feeling of immersion in the content that's being created right now, I think we're going to come to a really great future where stories will have even more feeling and impact."

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

