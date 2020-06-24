Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire Release Date Announced for Xbox One and PC - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Alfa System announced the shoot ’em up, Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire, will launch for the Xbox One and PC on July 10 for $13.99. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Five uniquely talented sisters are squabbling over which of them will marry the angel Yashin. Enjoy the heroic(?) strategies of all five! Sparks flare around the man all five sisters wish to claim.

Introducing the new vertical scrolling shooter game!

The Tension Bonus System (TBS) means your score and number of coins multiplies based on your distance from enemies and their attacks, and the Powershot System changes normal attacks into strong attacks, further ramping up the tension!

Plus, once the TBS has multiplied by two within a certain time, Secret Fairies will be hidden somewhere in stages for you to find. Master these systems and set new high scores!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles