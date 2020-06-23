Shawn Layden 'Would Welcome A Return to the 12 to 15 Hour AAA Game' - News

Former chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden speaking at Gamelab Live with Gamesbeat's Dean Takahashi discussed the current trend in gaming that the length of AAA games continues to grow every generation, which has caused production budgets to skyrocket.

He is worried if the trend continues into next generation that it won't be sustainable. He said current generation AAA games cost between $80 million and $150 million, with production taking up to five years.

"The problem with that model is it's just not sustainable," said Layden. "I don't think that, in the next generation, you can take those numbers and multiply them by two and think that you can grow.

"I think the industry as a whole needs to sit back and go, 'Alright, what are we building? What's the audience expectation? What is the best way to get our story across, and say what we need to say?'

"It's hard for every adventure game to shoot for the 50 to 60 hour gameplay milestone, because that's gonna be so much more expensive to achieve. And in the end you may close some interesting creators and their stories out of the market if that's the kind of threshold they have to meet... We have to reevaluate that."

Layden added that in all his years of working on the games industry the basic price of games no matter how big it is has stayed the same. The production cost of games has increased ten fold, but the prices of the games have not increased to match.

"It's been $59.99 since I started in this business, but the cost of games have gone up ten times," he said. "If you don't have elasticity on the price-point, but you have huge volatility on the cost line, the model becomes more difficult. I think this generation is going to see those two imperatives collide."

"[AAA development] won't be less expensive than the current generation of game development," he added. "4K, HDR art and creating worlds don't come cheap.

"All the costs around gaming are labour costs, right? You don't have to build a factory. You don't have to turn sand into glass. It's just creativity and your ability to bring like-minded people together to accomplish something, but it's all based on the people... Those are all the costs associated with it.

"So how can we look at that and say: Is there another answer? Instead of spending five years making an 80 hour game, what does three years and a 15 hour game look like? What would be the cost around that? Is that a full-throated experience?

"Personally, as an older gamer... I would welcome a return to the 12 to 15 hour [AAA] game. I would finish more games, first of all, and just like a well edited piece of literature or a movie, looking at the discipline around that could give us tighter, more compelling content.

"It's something I'd like to see a return to in this business."

