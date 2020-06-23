Shawn Layden 'Would Welcome A Return to the 12 to 15 Hour AAA Game' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 445 Views
Former chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden speaking at Gamelab Live with Gamesbeat's Dean Takahashi discussed the current trend in gaming that the length of AAA games continues to grow every generation, which has caused production budgets to skyrocket.
He is worried if the trend continues into next generation that it won't be sustainable. He said current generation AAA games cost between $80 million and $150 million, with production taking up to five years.
"The problem with that model is it's just not sustainable," said Layden. "I don't think that, in the next generation, you can take those numbers and multiply them by two and think that you can grow.
"I think the industry as a whole needs to sit back and go, 'Alright, what are we building? What's the audience expectation? What is the best way to get our story across, and say what we need to say?'
"It's hard for every adventure game to shoot for the 50 to 60 hour gameplay milestone, because that's gonna be so much more expensive to achieve. And in the end you may close some interesting creators and their stories out of the market if that's the kind of threshold they have to meet... We have to reevaluate that."
Layden added that in all his years of working on the games industry the basic price of games no matter how big it is has stayed the same. The production cost of games has increased ten fold, but the prices of the games have not increased to match.
"It's been $59.99 since I started in this business, but the cost of games have gone up ten times," he said. "If you don't have elasticity on the price-point, but you have huge volatility on the cost line, the model becomes more difficult. I think this generation is going to see those two imperatives collide."
"[AAA development] won't be less expensive than the current generation of game development," he added. "4K, HDR art and creating worlds don't come cheap.
"All the costs around gaming are labour costs, right? You don't have to build a factory. You don't have to turn sand into glass. It's just creativity and your ability to bring like-minded people together to accomplish something, but it's all based on the people... Those are all the costs associated with it.
"So how can we look at that and say: Is there another answer? Instead of spending five years making an 80 hour game, what does three years and a 15 hour game look like? What would be the cost around that? Is that a full-throated experience?
"Personally, as an older gamer... I would welcome a return to the 12 to 15 hour [AAA] game. I would finish more games, first of all, and just like a well edited piece of literature or a movie, looking at the discipline around that could give us tighter, more compelling content.
"It's something I'd like to see a return to in this business."
Thanks GamesIndustry.
8 Comments
I agree with his underlying point - games don't need to be as long as they are. I'd prefer the developers spend $0 on filler fetch quests and the like. If that makes the game 50% shorter, that's fine with me. That content is usually mediocre, at best, anyway.
But I would say that the cost increase on the lenght isn't that linear,, the problem ends up on repetability and enjoyment.
- 0
Filler quests can just be optional. Those who dont want to do it can skip it. While those who want to can do it
- 0
Those 12 hour games would still cost $60 though. "I would finish more games" is an argument for quantity over quality. But I have a poor memory. What's a list of 12-15 AAAs?
You could also argue that 15 hour game vs 80 hour game is also quantity over quality.
Uncharted 2 is easily what, 10-12 hours? No one seemed to mind that.
GOW3 wasn't long
inFamous second son (although it's designed to be played twice)
And I'm sure there's more
- +2
95% of AAA games prior to last gen.
- +5
Asking for shorter games is the exact opposite of quantity over quality, especially when the counter-argument is "you're paying $60, so the games should be longer" ... which is about as literal a quantity over quality argument as you can get. It's hard to be creative and consistently interesting for 10 hours, let alone when you double, triple, or even quadruple the games length. Sure, there are some games where there length ends up justified despite being incredibly long, but the more long experiences become the standard, the more I personally feel that becomes the exception and not the rule.
- +2