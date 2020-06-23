Cafe Enchante Headed West in November - News

Publisher Aksys Games during the New Game+ Expo live stream announced the Otome visual novel, Cafe Enchante, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in November 2020 for $49.99. The game first launched in Japan in October 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

When Kotone inherits her grandfather’s Tokyo cafe, she discovers the shop holds more secrets than anyone could imagine. The cafe is a meeting spot for beings from multiple, mystical worlds. You’ll meet the king of demons, a humanoid beast, a fallen angel, and more. And when government agents monitoring non-human activities show up at your door, your new cafe is about to become a lot more colorful.

Discover an enchanting, uplifting, coffee-fueled tale filled with magic, monsters, and mysteries.

Key Features:

Prepare for chaos as handsome beings from different worlds step through a magical portal into your cafée!

Learn more about your new companions and your grandfather as more surprises show up at your door.

