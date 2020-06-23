Samurai Shodown to Add For Honor DLC on June 24 - News

posted 3 hours ago

SNK during the New Game+ Expo live stream announced Samurai Shodown will be adding For Honor DLC on June 24. The DLC will be adding the Warden character.

The Warden DLC is available as part of the $19.99 Season Pass 2 and can be purchased individually for $5.99. Season Pass 2 also includes Mina Majikina, Sogetsu Kazama, and Iroha.

Samurai Shodown is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

