Harvest Moon: One World First Trailer Released

Natsume during the New Game+ Expo live stream released the first trailer for Harvest Moon: One World.
View the trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Fledgling farmers will explore an entire world full of new and familiar faces, unique villages, and adventurous challenges while managing their growing farm. The new title is being developed with an all-new engine and graphics.
Can you imagine a world without tomatoes, strawberries, or even cabbage? In the latest entry in the Harvest Moon series, that’s the situation players will find themselves in. Only an old book gives hints of what once was… Buoyed by a mysterious discovery, players will find themselves setting out on an adventure that spans not only their hometown but the whole world! What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there’s literally an entire world to explore.
Harvest Moon: One World will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this fall.
6 Comments
That's either a mobile or a PS1 game. can't be something on switch/PS4 for sure.
Ignore that game, it's not the real Harvest Moon series, and has nothing to do with it. Just a trademark thief who stole the Harvest Moon name and slapped it onto some crap game.
Long story short, the devs that made Harvest Moon used a company called Natsume for localization. Natsume acquires the Trademark Harvest Moon for the game.
The series went on to be heavily popular, but Natsume and the devs (now called Marvelous) broke ties. The court system in the US sided with the localization team rather than the actual developers and owners of the game franchise. So Marvelous had to change the names of their franchises to Story of Seasons and Rune Factory - which is why old Harvest Moon games being remastered or remade are now called Story of Seasons
Natsume is trying to capitalize on the ignorance of the public by publishing some cheap mobile devs farming games as Harvest Moon in order to trick customers into thinking it's the same franchise as the one established by Marvelous.
F- Natsume! F- them in their thieving f-ing a-es!
(Can we use uncensored profanity in this section?)
Basically it's a question of who owns the trademark, the company who translated the game, or the company that actually owns, develops, and publishes the game?
The US court decision was the translator, which I think is absolute BS because they don't even own the product that was trademarked.
