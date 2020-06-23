Apple TV Adding Support for Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and Adaptive Controller - News

/ 197 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

It was announced at Apple WWDC 2020 conference that Apple TV will be adding support for two Microsoft controllers - the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller does give more people the opportunity to game on Apple TV.

This isn't the first time Apple added support for controllers on Apple TV. Last year they added support for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controllers.

Apple is adding support for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2 and Adaptive Controller to Apple TV. Should also mean iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 support too pic.twitter.com/U64L6yVRDP — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 22, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles