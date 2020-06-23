This Week's Deals With Gold - Control, Borderlands 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 226 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through Tuesday, June 30 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|11-11 Memories Retold
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|8-Bit Hordes
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|8-Bit Invaders!
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Aborigenus
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Adam’s Venture: Origins
|Xbox One Game
|90%
|Super Savings Sale
|Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Amnesia: Collection
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Azkend 2
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Baja: Edge of Control HD
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Battle Knights
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ben 10
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Blackwood Crossing
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bombfest
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Braveland Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG*
|Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Chroma Squad
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Control
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Crawl
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Crayola Scoot
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Super Savings Sale
|de Blob
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Defunct
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Detective Stories Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Digerati Card Game Bundle Vol.1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|DiRT Rally 2.0
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|Spotlight Sale
|Doughlings: Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG*
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Super Savings Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Super Savings Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|30%
|DWG*
|Dreamfall Chapters
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|DreamWorks Dragons Dawn Of New Riders
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Eternity: The Last Unicorn
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Extinction
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fantasy Worlds Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Flockers
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Friday The 13th: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Gnomes Garden 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|GRID
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|GRID Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Guts & Glory
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
|Add-On
|85%
|Super Savings Sale
|Horror Of The Deep
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|How To Survive 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|I Am Bread
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Super Savings Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Lock’s Quest
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|MotoGP 17
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|MotoGP 20
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG*
|MXGP2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Super Savings Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Super Savings Sale
|ONRUSH
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|ONRUSH Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Overcooked!: The Lost Morsel
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Party Hard
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Penarium
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Project CARS – Digital Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Raging Justice
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Real Farm
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Reus
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|RIDE 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Risk of Rain 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG*
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|SOMA
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Sonic Mania
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Spectrum
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Stories: The Path of Destinies & Omensight Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Stranded Deep
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG*
|Strider
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Super Volley Blast
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Symmetry
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Team Sonic Racing
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|DWG*
|The Banner Saga
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|The Escapists
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG*
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|The Golf Club 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Ultimate Sonic Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG*
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Thumper
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tour de France 2018
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG*
|Transference
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trials Rising
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Super Savings Sale
|Valkyria Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Virginia
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Super Savings Sale
|Void Vikings
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Battlegrounds
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship Pre-order
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|ZOMBI
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Super Savings Sale
|Black Knight Sword
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Brothers in Arms: HH
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Super Savings Sale
|Darksiders
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Super Savings Sale
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Prince of Persia
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Prince of Persia Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Super Savings Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Super Savings Sale
|Sonic Adventure
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic CD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic Free Riders
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic Generations
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Fighters
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Hedgehog 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|Sonic Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG*
|SpongeBob Underpants Slam!
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Super Savings Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Super Savings Sale
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
