Sony Did A Fantastic Job With PS5 on the Revolutionized Storage, Says Tim Sweeney

posted 59 minutes ago

Sony is betting big with their next generation console, the PlayStation 5, with its storage. The console comes with a custom solid state drive that will drastically improve load times over current consoles.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in an interview with EDGE magazine and transcribed by Wccftech said he had started talking with Mark Cerny about the next generation of consoles. He says Sony did a great job with the PS5 and its revolutionary storage.

"It was three or four years ago at least when we started to talk with Mark Cerny about possibilities for the next-generation," said Sweeney.

Sony really did a fantastic job of implementing a new platform around that realization that storage could be revolutionised. PS5 is built not only on a huge body of flash memory, but also a very high bandwidth and low latency framework for accessing it, and for getting it to wherever you need for any type of work.

Nick Penwarden, VP of Eginnering, added, "This is the major innovation with the next-generation of console hardware. They have faster CPUs, they have faster GPUs, and that was really important to be able to achieve the visuals that we showed. But the biggest change across console generations is absolutely going to be the I/O bandwidth that we're able to achieve with the SSDs that are in next-generation consoles."

Sweeney added, "It's a key unblocker for what Brian Karis and the team have built here [with Nanite]. Rendering micropolygons from a 20-billion polygon scene is hard enough. But actually being able to get that data into memory is a critical challenge.

"And as a result of the years of discussions and efforts leading up to that, it was a perfect opportunity to partner with Sony to show that effort finally coming to fruition on the PS5 with pixels on the screen."

Brian Karis, who came up with the Nanite technology in Unreal Engine 5, later in the interview added the speed of the storage is critical in making what was seen in the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo a reality.

"It's an analogue to a computer science sort of approach of virtual memory," said Karis. "The concept is that not all of the data you want to access needs to actually be in RAM, it can be in a much larger space where some of it is off on disk and only when you access things does it need bring it into memory and have that stuff be actually resident.

"It's in the form of textures. It's actually like, what are the texels of that texture that are actually landing on pixels in your view? So it's in the frustum. It's stuff that you're actually seeing that's front-facing, it's stuff that is not occluded by something else.

"It's a very accurate algorithm because when you're asking for it, it's requesting it. But because it's in that sort of paradigm, that means that as soon as you request it, we need to get that data in very quickly - there needs to be a very low latency between the ask and the receive or otherwise, you're going to see really bad pop-in."

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020, while Unreal Engine 5 is set to launch in 2021 for multiple platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

