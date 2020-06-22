Switch vs 3DS and Wii U in the US Sales Comparison Switch Lead Expands in May 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 465 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
This monthly series compares the aligned US Nintendo Switch sales with the combined Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U sales.
Switch Vs. 3DS and Wii U USA:
Gap change in latest month: 531,077 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,882,416 - Switch
Total Lead: 2,597,227 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 19,980,811
3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 17,383,584
May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch when compared to the combined sales of the 3DS and Wii U during the same timeframe by 531,077 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 2.88 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS and Wii U by 2.60 million units.
The 3DS launched in March 2011 in the US and the Wii U launched in November 2012, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The holiday periods between the Switch and 3DS lineup, however, the Wii U holiday is offset from the Switch.
The 39th month for the Nintendo Switch is May 2020, for the Nintendo 3DS it is May 2014 and for the Wii U it is January 2016. The Switch has sold 19.98 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 17.38 million units during the same timeframe. The 3DS and Wii U did not reach current Switch sales until month 48, when they sold a combined 20.07 million units.
The 3DS and Wii U have sold a combined 28.86 million units in the US. The Switch is currently 8.88 million units behind. The Wii U has been off the market for a few years, while the 3DS is still on the market. However, 3DS sales have shrunk considerably and is selling well under 10,000 units per week.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
7 Comments
So if I look at the US sales from last year, then it's possible that the Switch will pass the duo in December already. And even if it can't reach that, then it will be just behind the Wii U/3DS couple.
The months up until May 2020 are all included here. There's no way Switch will sell 8.88m in the remaining seven months of 2020.
How much did the Switch sell last year in the US and how many had been sold YTD?
Sold about 6m in 2019, you can take that from the graph. Was under 1.5m during the first five months of 2019.
2020 is at 3m through the first five months, but Switch won't maintain 100% year over year growth throughout 2020. It would need 100% to close the current gap of 8.88m completely. 100% year over year for the full year would be 12m of which 3m are already in the books. But 9m in the remaining seven months isn't going to happen. Not even the Wii's peak year was that high.
Yeah, I mislooked and saw 12 instead of 6M and thus thought it could be possible, my bad.
The 3DS+Wii U sales could comeback. Nintendo already released all their major franchises on the Switch already so most people interested in it already purchased one and the Switch's 3rd Party support will come to a halt once the Xbox SX and PS5 release, which will completely kill the Switch in power spec and graphics once they release. The Switch is in big trouble once they release, It's still in the air whether the Switch could even hit 80M. The Gamecube had a good start and look what happened.
Uh, no. It's given that Switch will hit 100M worldwide, otherwise sales must drop faster than Wii, which is not very probable. XSX and PS5 won't have a huge impact on Nintendo, just like the current gen.
