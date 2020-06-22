Just Dance 2020 Re-Enters the Top 10 on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 24, 2020, which ended June 14, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to second place and Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) is up two spots to third place. Just Dance 2020 (NS) re-enters the top 10 in fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops three spots to fifth place.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and three Nintendo Switch title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 24, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Just Dance 2020 (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) Minecraft (NS) The Last of Us (PS4)

