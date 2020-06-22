Smite to Get Avatar: The Last Airbender Battle Pass in July - News

Publisher Hi-Rez Studios and developer Titan Forge Games announced the free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game, Smite, will be getting an Avatar Battle Pass in July. It will add Aang, Zuko, and Korra from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra as playable characters in the game.

View the announcement trailer for the Battle Pass below:

SMITE is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

