Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time Trailer Released, Launch Date Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 721 Views
Publisher Activision and Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob have officially announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will launch on October 2.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality.
New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!
12 Comments
The game looks like it'll be fine I guess... but my god I despise what they've done with the art style. Should have stuck with a consistent look and followed the N.Sane Trilogy...
Yeah i agree. There's no reason for an art style change. But as long as the game is good i can look past it.
Oh my god this game looks so good! I love how much more vibrant and dynamic the levels look! I can't wait!!
Wonder how many microtransactions or pro-Beijing propaganda pieces this will have.
Why is Activision so reluctant to support the Switch? This game would literally be perfect on the Switch and might sell the best on the Switch. They haven't brought any COD or this Crash game and brought the NSane Trilogy late compared to the other versions...
Crash games have sold better on Playstation since Activision took over. I imagine they'll probably port it to Switch as they did with the Crash and Spyro Trilogies, but that means added development time, and they'd rather have it available earlier for the other systems.
It'll probably sell better on PS cause of it's higher install base currently, but the Switch wouldn't be far off in sales
I doubt it. Trilogy sold waaaay better on PS4. Much better than the install rate would suggest. Crash has a lot more built in nostalgia with that fanbase. Makes sense to prioritize the PS4, and since the XBox One has similar specs, that version is easy to make alongside it. Crash just has more of a connection with that fanbase, while other platformers like Rayman or Sonic sell similarly on Switch and PS4.
Making a Switch version may mean missing the holiday window. So it makes sense to prioritize PS4.
In the past I would assume that the game started developement before the Switch was known to be hugely popular but that doesn't apply anymore.
I would assume the developers want to make something on the level of what PS4 consumers expect visually (PS4+ X1 >>> Switch), porting this to Switch will likely take some time. Business wise it wouldn't make sense to delay the PS4/Xbox or slow down the development to get the a Switch version out day and date. Switch's userbase isn't going anywhere.
You guys are acting like it's confirmed that Crash 4 is coming to Switch later, it hasn't been confirmed yet. Plus it makes sense why the trilogy on the PS4 version would sell better cause it got a 1 year head start on a much bigger install base than Switch.
