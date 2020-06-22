Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time Trailer Released, Launch Date Announced

Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time Trailer Released, Launch Date Announced - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 721 Views

Publisher Activision and Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob have officially announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will launch on October 2.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality.

New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


12 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

The game looks like it'll be fine I guess... but my god I despise what they've done with the art style. Should have stuck with a consistent look and followed the N.Sane Trilogy...

  • +3
Eric2048
Eric2048 (17 minutes ago)

Yeah i agree. There's no reason for an art style change. But as long as the game is good i can look past it.

  • 0
Signalstar
Signalstar (5 hours ago)

I want this. I'm excited.

  • +1
No9tro
No9tro (5 hours ago)

Oh my god this game looks so good! I love how much more vibrant and dynamic the levels look! I can't wait!!

  • +1
progstarmac
progstarmac (39 minutes ago)

When will we get it on Switch?

  • 0
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (2 hours ago)

Wonder how many microtransactions or pro-Beijing propaganda pieces this will have.

  • 0
javi741
javi741 (4 hours ago)

Why is Activision so reluctant to support the Switch? This game would literally be perfect on the Switch and might sell the best on the Switch. They haven't brought any COD or this Crash game and brought the NSane Trilogy late compared to the other versions...

  • 0
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (3 hours ago)

Crash games have sold better on Playstation since Activision took over. I imagine they'll probably port it to Switch as they did with the Crash and Spyro Trilogies, but that means added development time, and they'd rather have it available earlier for the other systems.

  • +2
javi741
javi741 (3 hours ago)

It'll probably sell better on PS cause of it's higher install base currently, but the Switch wouldn't be far off in sales

  • +1
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (3 hours ago)

I doubt it. Trilogy sold waaaay better on PS4. Much better than the install rate would suggest. Crash has a lot more built in nostalgia with that fanbase. Makes sense to prioritize the PS4, and since the XBox One has similar specs, that version is easy to make alongside it. Crash just has more of a connection with that fanbase, while other platformers like Rayman or Sonic sell similarly on Switch and PS4.

Making a Switch version may mean missing the holiday window. So it makes sense to prioritize PS4.

  • 0
Otter
Otter (1 hour ago)

In the past I would assume that the game started developement before the Switch was known to be hugely popular but that doesn't apply anymore.

I would assume the developers want to make something on the level of what PS4 consumers expect visually (PS4+ X1 >>> Switch), porting this to Switch will likely take some time. Business wise it wouldn't make sense to delay the PS4/Xbox or slow down the development to get the a Switch version out day and date. Switch's userbase isn't going anywhere.

  • 0
javi741
javi741 (1 hour ago)

You guys are acting like it's confirmed that Crash 4 is coming to Switch later, it hasn't been confirmed yet. Plus it makes sense why the trilogy on the PS4 version would sell better cause it got a 1 year head start on a much bigger install base than Switch.

  • 0