Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds ARMS' Min Min DLC Fighter Launches June 29 - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced today the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter is Min Min from ARMS. Min Min is the first of six DLC fighters as part of the $29.99 Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Min Min DLC will launch on June 29 and can be purchased individually for $5.99.

View the Min Min trailer below:

View the full presentation below:

Read information on the Min Min DLC below:

Min Min, a member of ramen royalty from the Nintendo Switch fighting game ARMS, brings her own brand of bounce and bravado to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game! In a video released today, Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, showed off the ARMS character, who will be charging into the arena on June 29 as the game’s newest downloadable content fighter. Sakurai demonstrated how to truly pack a punch with Min Min, and revealed the Spring Stadium stage and 18 music tracks from the ARMS game, all coming to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game for the Nintendo Switch system later this month.

All of this new content will be available to players who own Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or who purchase Challenger Pack 6 separately for $5.99.* By purchasing Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for a suggested retail price of $29.99, players will get access to Min Min, along with five more yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs as they release. Each pack includes one new fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks.

Min Min is the 81st video game character included as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with a roster representing one of the largest crossovers of video game characters in history. From her humble beginnings as a ramen-loving employee at the Mintendo Noodle House, to her knockout performance as a champion contender in the ARMS Grand Prix, it’s no stretch to say Min Min has made a huge name for herself. As a one-of-a-kind fighter, it’s only natural for Min Min’s fighting style in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be equally unique. Each of her extendable ARMS—the Ramram, the Megawatt and her laser-firing Dragon ARM—can be controlled individually and used to access a diverse range of tools.

Spring Stadium Stage

Min Min’s accompanying stage, Spring Stadium, features a variety of interactive elements ARMS players will instantly recognize, including the ability to damage opponents when making contact with them after using a jumping platform. Foes will also bounce off the striking ceiling arches when they’re launched. The adorable ARMS drones will also make an appearance to deliver items that aid in battle, but make sure to approach them with caution when freeing boxes to claim their rewards!

Mii Fighter Costumes

In addition to this new fighter update, new Mii Fighter costumes, including Ninjara from ARMS, Heihachi from the Tekken series, Callie & Marie from the Splatoon series, and Vault Boy from the Fallout series will also be available as separate purchases on June 29.

Joker and Hero Amiibo Figures

Finally, two fighters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have new Amiibo figures available for purchase at select retailers at a later date: Joker, the masked phantom thief, and Hero, the slime-slaying Luminary.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles