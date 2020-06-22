Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

CI Games has announced Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will launch in Fall 2020. Visit the official landing page here.

No other information on the game was released. Stay tuned to VGChartz as more information gets released.

Seek justice! Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this Fall!



🎯 #SGWContracts2 Landing Page: https://t.co/lE8P0UHYAo@CIGamesOfficial #CIGames pic.twitter.com/iDhNt7rBc0 — Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts (@SGWContracts) June 22, 2020

