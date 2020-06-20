Switch vs PS4 in the US Sales Comparison  Switch Lead Tops 2 Million in May 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.

Switch Vs. PS4 US:

Gap change in latest month: 457,845 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,925,730 - Switch

Total Lead: 2,108,772 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 19,980,811

PS4 Total Sales: 17,872,039

May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. The Switch sold 457,845 more units than the PS4 in the last month. In the last 12 months the Switch has grown its lead by 2.93 million units. The Switch currently leads by 2.11 million units.

The PS4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

The 39th month on sale for the Switch is May 2020, while for the PS4 it is January 2017. The Switch has sold 19.98 million units, while the PS4 sold 17.87 million units during the same timeframe. The PS4 did not reach the current Switch sales until month 47 where it sold a total of 20.16 million units.

The PS4 has been available for 79 months in the US and has sold 33.34 million units in the country. The Switch is currently 13.36 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS4.

