Switch vs 3DS in Japan Sales Comparison  Switch Closes the Gap in May 2020

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned Japanese sales of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS.

Switch Vs. 3DS Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 241,098 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,182,018– Switch

Total Lead: 1,963,006 – 3DS

Switch Total Sales: 13,597,741

3DS Total Sales: 15,671,182

May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Japan. During the latest month, the Switch closed the gap to the 3DS by 341,098 units. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the 3DS by 1.18 million units. The 3DS is currently ahead of the Switch by 1.96 million units.

The 3DS launched in February 2011 in Japan and the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the normal holiday periods and the Japanese Golden Week holiday for the two consoles are off by one month.

The 39th month for the Switch is May 2020, while for the 3DS it is April 2014. The Switch has sold 13.60 million units, while the 3DS sold 15.67 million units during the same timeframe.

The 3DS has sold 24.61 million units lifetime in Japan through May 2020. The Switch is currently 11.01 million units behind the lifetime sales of the 3DS.

