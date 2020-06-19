Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Live Stream Set for June 22, to Feature Arms DLC - News

Nintendo announced it will host a 35 minute long live stream for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 22 at 7am PT / 10am ET. The live stream will feature game director Masahiro Sakura, who will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming Arms DLC for the game.

There will be no new DLC fighters announced at the live stream, other than the Arms fighter.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

There will be no further new fighter reveals other than a fighter from ARMS in this livestream. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 19, 2020

