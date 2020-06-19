The Messenger Lands on Xbox One Next Week - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sabotage Studio announced The Messenger will launch for the Xbox One on June 25.

The Messenger first launched for Switch and PC via Steam in August 2018, and for the PlayStation 4 in March 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor.

Key Features:

Dynamic, acrobatic gameplay and ultra tight controls worthy of an epic ninja adventure.

Character upgrades, new abilities, hidden levels, and branching paths to discover.

Meticulously designed 8-bit and 16-bit sprites, animations, and backgrounds in the spirit of the classics.

A memorable cast of offbeat villains, bosses, and associates.

