Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time Rated for PS4 and Xbox One [Update] - News

/ 1,881 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Update:

Senior video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad has discovered an image of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time with a release date of October 9, 2020. He also says there is no Nintendo Switch version of the game and that it "was (is) going to be announced at the Summer Game Fest June 22nd showcase."

October 9th according to images. pic.twitter.com/hq34ADImlZ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 20, 2020

Original article:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been rated for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob is listed as the developer for the game.

Publisher Activision started teasing a new Crash Bandicoot this week as a member of the press received a 200 piece puzzle that has an image of a new mask.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles