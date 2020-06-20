Crash Bandicoot 4: Its About Time Rated for PS4 and Xbox One [Update] - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,881 Views
Update:
Senior video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad has discovered an image of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time with a release date of October 9, 2020. He also says there is no Nintendo Switch version of the game and that it "was (is) going to be announced at the Summer Game Fest June 22nd showcase."
October 9th according to images. pic.twitter.com/hq34ADImlZ— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 20, 2020
Original article:
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been rated for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob is listed as the developer for the game.
Publisher Activision started teasing a new Crash Bandicoot this week as a member of the press received a 200 piece puzzle that has an image of a new mask.
Thanks Gematsu.
15 Comments
Hopefully following the same developer's pattern with Spyro Reignited; console version first, then do the Switch port in house. Would be a real missed opportunity not to bring it to Switch.
Would be dumb if it wasn't on Switch. Or next gen for that matter. Anyway a new Crash is something to look out for. Interestingly they call it 4', apparently disregarding 6th and 7th gen Crash platformers.
Ehh. Numbering stopped making sense in gaming a while ago. See God of War. The most name of the most recent entry in that series seems to ignore that any previous games existed.
The box art for the Xbox version suggests it is cross-gen.
@VAMatt: Yeah I never like it when they do that, makes one need to explain if they're talking about the old or new one lol.
@SecondWar: Ah yeah, so it does, was too lazy to click any links.
Finally!! Love the fact its numbered 4 which hopefully means it will be on par with the quality of the original 3 beloved Naughty Dog developed games.
Hopefully. But then, people had the same hopes about Sonic the Hedgehog 4...
Cautiously optimistic about this. If Activision thinks there is money in an IP they usually deliver, so hope that this one will be good :-)
Worth noting the leaked box-art for the Xbox mentions the Xbox Series X. The would suggest the game will be cross-gen and support Smart Delivery.
Let's hope they've learned from their friends over at Sega. Because I can't help but get Sonic 4 vibes.
This is overdue in another sense for Activision. I think it's their first game since Sekiro that isn't either a remake or a Call of Duty title.