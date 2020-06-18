New Zealand Charts Are Back, GTAV Takes the Top Spot - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has topped the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 14.

FIFA 20 is in second place, followed by Persona 4 Golden in third. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Tekken 7 are in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 Persona 4 Golden Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tekken 7 Marvel's Spider-Man Rainbow Six Siege Animal Crossing: New Horizons Red Dead Redemption 2

