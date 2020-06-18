Australian Charts Make A Return, Persona 4 Golden is in Fourth - Sales

/ 322 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

FIFA 20 has topped the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 14, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Grand Theft Auto V are in second and third, respectively. Persona 4 Golden is in fourth place, followed by Ring Fit Adventure in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

FIFA 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto V Persona 4 Golden Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Rainbow Six Siege Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles