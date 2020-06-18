Zoink Games Announces Lost in Random, Launches 2021 - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Zoink Games announced at EA Play Live 2020 their next title, Lost in Random. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2021.

View the official teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the world of Random, a dark kingdom where every citizen’s future is determined by the roll of a dice. Will you be defeated by your fate or embrace chaos and learn to make it work in your favor? Embark on a journey with Even and her sidekick Dicey to play the odds and break the curse of Random.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles