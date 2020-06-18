West of Dead Launches August 5 for Switch PS4, Out Now for Xbox One and Steam - News

/ 186 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Upstream Arcade announced West of Dead will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on August 5, and is available now for the Xbox One and PC via Steam.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Purgatory, Wyoming, 1888. A place of gun smoke and darkness, sin and damnation, wendigos and witches. A shifting, chaotic world that takes its form from the memories, culture or beliefs of the souls who pass through. When a dead man awakens with only the memory of a figure in black, he sets into motion a chain of events that have truly mythic consequences.

Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced twin-stick shooter that’ll put your skills to test. Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds.

The Wild West has never been this dark.

Key Features:

Twin-stick shooter with tactical cover usage.

A dark and gritty Wild West.

Procedural hunting grounds for action variety.

Rougelike twin-stick shooter.

Explore the dark grim setting of Purgatory.

Unlock hellish revolvers and riﬂes and ﬁnd the shortcuts between levels

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles