Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate Launches in the West in August

Publisher PQube announced Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in Europe on August 7 and in North America on August 11.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate is set in a fantasy realm where gods have limited their divine powers in search of excitement and to experience the hardships of the lower world. To interact with humans, each deity has founded a Familia, which are groups that adventurers can join to socialize and support each other, before they set out into the dangerous labyrinth called Dungeon.

One of them is Bell Cranel, the young main character of DanMachi‘s story. As the only follower of the Hestia Familia, he has it a bit harder than the others, but strives to improve himself!

The gameplay is an exciting mix between dungeon crawling with RPG elements and a visual novel-style story, including events from the first Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? anime season and new content! Apart from the extensive Story Mode, players will be able to test their skills in procedurally-generated Extra Dungeons and find out more about other characters during Date Events.

