Google Stadia Connect Set for July 14 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Google announced it will host a Stadia Connect live stream on Tuesday, July 14. You can watch it on YouTube. An exact start time or length of the live stream was not announced.

The Stadia Connect will provide a "look at some of the games coming to Stadia later this year."

Our next Stadia Connect arrives on July 14! Join us for a look at some of the games coming to Stadia later this year. https://t.co/y8do0Vi2p2 pic.twitter.com/o23mjuosXE — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 17, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

