Gran Turismo 7 vs Gran Turismo Sport - Video Comparison Released

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital last week announced Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5.

YouTube channel MotoGamesTV has now released a video comparing Gran Turismo 7 with the last release in the franchise, Gran Turismo Sport for the PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of Gran Turismo 7:

From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – Gran Turismo 7 brings together the best features from past installments of the series alongside the future. An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, which brings to life what it’s like when the tires hit the road. PS5's immersive 3D audio allows players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them. Coming to PlayStation 5.

