PS5 Image Reveals Both Editions Placed Horizontally - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment held its big PlayStation 5 reveal event last week announcing multiple first-party and third-party games, and unveiling what the PS5 console looks like. Sony did not announced the launch date or price of the console.

During the event Sony showcased the PS5 console upright and the same during most of its promo shots released on social media.

An image of the PS5 console has now been spotted on Amazon’s servers that showcases the standard and Digital Edition of the console placed horizontally. The image reveals even when placed on its side the console will still need a stand.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

