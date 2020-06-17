Bounty Battle is the 'Ultimate Indie Fighting Game,' Launches July 16 - News

Publisher Merge Games and developer Dark Screen Games announced the "ultimate indie fighting game," Bounty Battle, will launch digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC Steam on July 16. Physical editions will launch in August.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bounty Battle is the ultimate indie fighting game: a new 2D fighter, where you can pit your favorite Indie heroes against one another! Indie heroes from games like Guacamelee!, Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Owlboy, and more battle it out in this fighter frenzy. Bounty Battle features 30 fighters from over 20 different indie games! Fighters come with their own Minion companion and unique abilities. Battle across levels inspired from the fighters’ native game worlds with up to three other players.

Characters:

Bounty Battle showcases your favorite characters from these beloved indie games :

Awesomenauts

Axiom Verge

Battle Chasers Nightwar

Blocks that Matter

Blubber Busters

Darkest Dungeon

Dead Cells

Death’s Gambit

Doko Roko

EITR

Flinthook

Guacamelee!

Jotun

Nuclear Throne

Oddmar

Owlboy

Pankapu

Ruin of the Reckless

SteamWorld Dig

Super Comboman

The Bug Butcher

Tower of Samsara

Key Features:

A host of game modes including a Tournament, Versus, Challenge Mode, Tutorial, and Training Room to perfect your style.

30 characters from your favorite indie titles each with their own move set and special attacks.

Each fighter has their very own minion to summon and join the fight.

16 different arenas to battle on—some plucked from the worlds of their fighters.

Multiple color and palette swap options to fight in style!.

