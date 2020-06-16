Darius Cozmic Collection Now Available Digitally on PS4 and Switch - News

ININ Games and Taito announced today that the localized, digital versions of two collections of classic Darius shoot-em-up titles — Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade and Darius Cozmic Collection Console — are out now on PSN and the Switch eShop.

Thanks to iconic bosses, branching paths, and fast-paced action, the TAITO-developed Darius series became one of the more popular horizontal shoot-em-ups of the late 80s and early 90s. The first Darius game, released in 1986, is especially remarkable for its unique three-screen arcade setup, which has been recreated in the Arcade version of Darius Cozmic Collection.

All games across both versions have been faithfully ported to modern consoles by M2, the Japanese studio responsible for several classic game compilations and the SEGA AGES line.

Here's a breakdown of the two versions:

Darius Cozmic Collection Console

This download collection includes 6 titles (9 versions) from the Darius home console series:

Darius II (Mega Drive, JP version)

SAGAIA (Genesis, US version)

SAGAIA (Master System, EU version)

Darius Twin (Super Famicom, JP version)

Darius Twin (Super NES, US version)

Darius Force (Super Famicom, JP version)

Super Nova (Super NES, US version)

Darius Alpha (PC Engine, JP version)

Darius Plus (PC Engine, JP version)



Price: 54.99€ / 44.99 GBP / 59.99 USD

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade

This download collection includes 4 titles (7 versions) from the Darius arcade series:

Darius (Arcade, original version)

Darius (Arcade, new version)

Darius (Arcade, extra version)

Darius II (Arcade, Dual Screen version)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.1)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.2)

Darius Gaiden (Arcade)



Price: 39.99€ / 34.99 GBP / 44.99 USD

Physical versions of the collections are also available through Strictly Limited.

