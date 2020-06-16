Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour Launches for Switch Next Week - News

Gearbox Publishing announced Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop next week on Tuesday, June 23. It will be available at a 50 percent discount or $9.99 through July 7.

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour first launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam in October 2016.

Here is an overivew of the game:

This edition of the landmark first-person-shooter contains the 1996 classic Duke Nukem 3D in its full glory with classic Jon St. John one-liners, Bobby Prince’s legendary soundtrack, an all-new episode containing eight original levels from original designers Richard “Levelord” Grey and Allen H. Blum III, and Nintendo Switch specific features, ported to the new platform by Sonka Games.

Key Features:

Nintendo Switch Specific Features – Utilize the Nintendo Switch to its fullest with optional gyroscopic aiming, HD rumble, motion controls, and local wireless multiplayer.

– Utilize the Nintendo Switch to its fullest with optional gyroscopic aiming, HD rumble, motion controls, and local wireless multiplayer. All New Episode Five – Complete an all-new episode containing eight original levels created by the original designers of Duke Nukem 3D, Allen Blum III, and Richard “Levelord” Gray.

– Complete an all-new episode containing eight original levels created by the original designers of Duke Nukem 3D, Allen Blum III, and Richard “Levelord” Gray. New Music and One-liners – Episode Five has original music composed by Lee Jackson, original author of Duke Nukem’s iconic theme “Grabbag” and sound designer for Duke Nukem 3D, along with new one-liners from the voice of Duke himself, Jon St. John.

– Episode Five has original music composed by Lee Jackson, original author of Duke Nukem’s iconic theme “Grabbag” and sound designer for Duke Nukem 3D, along with new one-liners from the voice of Duke himself, Jon St. John. In-Game Developer Commentary – All-new behind-the-scenes original development team commentary accessible in-game.

– All-new behind-the-scenes original development team commentary accessible in-game. Optionally Remastered – Play the game using the Ken Silverman’s original 1996 graphics engine or toggle in real time to play with the original content rendered at high fidelity and enhanced frame rate using Gearbox’s “True3D” graphics engine.

