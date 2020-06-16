Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced rhythm action game, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch in 2020.

View the announcement trailre below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Many characters from the Kingdom Hearts series appear as playable characters!

Depending on the stage, Disney characters will appear as guests and lend you their strength. The game features a massive catalog of over 140 songs, including Kingdom Heartsseries music, Disney music, and more. Enjoy rhythm-based action through unforgettable music.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles