Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion News on Live Stream Set for June 17

The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Presents live stream will take place tomorrow, June 17 at 6am PT / 9am ET that will be 11 minutes long. The live stream will feature new information on the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass and more. You can watch the live stream here.

Tomorrow is also the day Expansion Pass Part 1: The Isle of Armor will launch for the game. Read information on it below:

The first new adventure unlocked by the Expansion Pass will take place on the Isle of Armor, an island of the Galar region. Many Pokemon make this island their home, living freely amid the lush nature. The island is also home to a dojo for Pokemon battles. Players and their Pokemon will train hard to become stronger under Mustard, the master of this dojo.

■ Newly Discovered Pokemon

Galarian Slowbro

Category: Hermit Crab Pokemon

Hermit Crab Pokemon Type: Poison/Psychic

Poison/Psychic Height: 5ʹ3″

5ʹ3″ Weight: 155.4 lbs.

155.4 lbs. Ability: Quick Draw

A Shellder bite set off a chemical reaction with the spices inside Galarian Slowpoke’s body, causing Galarian Slowbro to gain the Poison type. The Shellder that’s latched onto Slowbro sometimes unconsciously bites down harder on Slowbro’s arm, causing an itch that drives Slowbro to start wildly swinging its arm around and smashing its surroundings. With a speed that puts even the quickest reflexes to shame, Slowbro readies its Shellder and makes poisonous liquid shoot from the Shellder’s tip. This is Shell Side Arm, a Poison-type special move that may poison the target. The move inflicts either physical or special damage depending on which will damage the target more.

■ New Gigantamax Forms

Gigantamax Venusaur

Type: Grass/Poison

Grass/Poison Height: 78ʹ9″+

78ʹ9″+ Weight: ????.? lbs.

????.? lbs. Ability: Overgrow

The power of Gigantamaxing has made Venusaur’s flower bloom so large that it covers the Pokemon’s body. During battle, the Pokemon uses these petals as a shield and swings its two thick vines around to thrash its target. Grass-type attacks used by Gigantamax Venusaur will change to G-Max Vine Lash. G-Max Vine Lash doesn’t just deal damage to an opponent when it hits—it will continue to deal damage for four turns to any Pokemon that isn’t Grass type.

Gigantamax Blastoise

Type: Water

Water Height: 82ʹ+

82ʹ+ Weight: ????.? lbs.

????.? lbs. Ability: Torrent

Blastoise’s shell has grown to match its body, and it boasts new extra-large water cannons as well. Gigantamax Blastoise can adapt to different situations by using different combinations of its 31 variously sized cannons. Gigantamax Blastoise can also move the 12 large cannons surrounding its central cannon independently, letting it orient its attacks in any direction, whether toward the ground or the sky. Water-type attacks used by Gigantamax Blastoise will change to G-Max Cannonade. G-Max Cannonade doesn’t just deal damage to an opponent when it hits—it will continue to deal damage for four turns to any Pokemon that isn’t Water type.

■ Legendary Pokemon Urshifu’s Exclusive Moves

Legendary Pokemon Urshifu has two forms—Single Strike Style and Rapid Strike Style—and each form can learn different moves and G-Max Moves. A Single Strike Style Urshifu that has followed the path of darkness can unleash a single, severe blow—a signature move known as Wicked Blow. This move always results in a critical hit, allowing Urshifu to attack while ignoring the target’s stat changes. A Rapid Strike Style Urshifu that has followed the path of water can unleash a flowing three-hit combo—a signature move known as Surging Strikes. This move always results in critical hits, allowing Urshifu to attack while ignoring the target’s stat changes.

Unseen Fist is a new Ability introduced with these expansions and one that only Single Strike Style Urshifu and Rapid Strike Style Urshifu possess. This Ability lets the Pokemon deal damage when it attacks with moves that make direct contact even if the target defends itself by using moves like Protect.

Dark-type attacks used by Single Strike Style Gigantamax Urshifu will change to G-Max One Blow. Water-type attacks used by Rapid Strike Style Gigantamax Urshifu will change to G-Max Rapid Flow. G-Max One Blow and G-Max Rapid Flow can deal damage even if a target defends itself by using moves like Max Guard or Protect.

■ New Adventuring Featured Introduced in the Isle of Armor

Cram-o-matic

The dojo on the Isle of Armor houses a unique take on recycling in the form of a device called the Cram-o-matic. If players feed it four items, it will combine them and give out a new item in exchange. Trainers can receive any of a variety of items, including Poke Balls, PP Ups, and more. Some combinations might even produce rare items.

Tutor Moves

Completely new tutor moves will also be available on the Isle of Armor. Trainers can have their Pokemon learn them in exchange for Armorite Ore, a substance that can be found on the Isle of Armor through Max Raid Battles and other means.

Burning Jealousy is a new Fire-type move that can be taught starting with these expansions. When it hits, it deals damage to all opposing Pokemon and burns all opposing Pokemon that have had their stats boosted during the turn.

Grassy Glide is a new Grass-type move that can be taught starting with these expansions. This move has high priority when used on Grassy Terrain.

Max Soup

Max Soup is a special dish made from rare ingredients you can gather on the Isle of Armor. If a Pokemon with great hidden potential drinks Max Soup, it will become a special Pokemon capable of Gigantamaxing.

Some Pokemon that Trainers are already traveling with may also gain the ability to Gigantamax.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

