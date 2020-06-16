Planet Coaster: Console Edition Headed to Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

Frontier Developments has delayed the release of Planet Coaster: Console Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from Summer 2020 to Holiday 2020, and announced it will now also launch on the same day for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition brings all of the depth, strategy and customization found in the beloved PC game, allowing new players the chance to dream big and build bigger on their journey to simulation stardom while benefiting from the ongoing development since its original launch.

The living, breathing world of Planet Coaster combines physics driven realism, piece by piece construction and advanced simulation to offer control over every aspect of a park. The challenging yet rewarding sim tasks players to be the boss as they create the park of their dreams, full of thrills, chills and spills.

Players can build jaw dropping, white knuckle rollercoasters that challenge the law of physics and stomachs alike, place an empire of food, gift and merchandise shops, add exhilarating rides and hire a crack team of theme park staff to help deliver the ultimate experience for visitors in this sophisticated management simulation.

