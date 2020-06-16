The Uncertain: Light at the End Headed to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

META Publishing and developer New Game Order announced the adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic future Earth, The Uncertain: Light at the End, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after it releases on PC via Steam later this year.

View the reveal teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You are afraid. You are forced to hide. Those who served you till recently have suddenly turned against you. Now they hunt you. They’ve kidnapped your friends and family. You have no idea where they are or what’s become of them. There is nothing you can do about it. Your only option is to hide, surviving with no hope, not understanding what’s going on around you. You are an outcast, an outlaw, because you are human.

Humankind has disappeared. Robots rule the Earth now. In The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day, we saw an inventor robot named RT join a small group of like-minded machines trying to help the few surviving humans.

The protagonist of Light At The End is one of these survivors—a girl named Emily. Help Emily discover the real reason behind humanity’s disappearance. Was it an AI gone rogue or something else altogether?

Key Features:

Embark on a third-person sci-fi adventure in a world dominated by robots.

Learn about the past and present world by interacting with it.

Solve unique puzzles.

Make plot-driving decisions.

Enjoy beautiful locations and mood-setting music.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles