Nintendo Releases Jump Rope Challenge for Free on Switch - News

Nintendo has announced and released Jump Rope Challenge for free on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. It will be available through the end of September.

The game supports Japanese, French, German, Dutch, Russian, Chinese, English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean languages and supports up to two players.

Here is an overview of the game:

Jump rope virtually and watch the on-screen counter increase with each successful hop! A friend can join in on the fun with another Joy-Con controller as you strive for a high score.

Make sure to stretch properly before play. Game play requires varying amounts of physical activity.

Consult a doctor before playing if:

you are or may be pregnant,

you have heart, respiratory, back, joint or other orthopedic conditions,

you have high blood pressure,

you have difficulty with physical exercise or you have been instructed to restrict physical activity.

If you experience excessive fatigue, shortness of breath, chest tightness, dizziness, discomfort or pain while playing STOP USE IMMEDIATELY and consult a doctor. Keep your activity within reasonable limits and avoid excessive exertion.

