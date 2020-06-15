Scarlet Nexus Trailer Features Animation and Gameplay - News

Bandai Namco during IGN’s Summer of Gaming 2020 live stream today released a new trailer for Scarlet Nexus. The trailer features animation and gameplay.

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it.

Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity.

Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.

Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

Key Features:

Kinetic Psychic Combat – Using psycho-kinetic abilities, the world around you becomes your greatest weapon. Lift, break and throw pieces of your environment to build your attack combos and lay waste to your enemies.

– Using psycho-kinetic abilities, the world around you becomes your greatest weapon. Lift, break and throw pieces of your environment to build your attack combos and lay waste to your enemies. Exterminate the Others – Deranged mutants that descended from the sky, highly resistant to conventional attack methods and defenses. Tormented by the constant pain of their mutation, they seek brains of living organisms to calm their madness.

– Deranged mutants that descended from the sky, highly resistant to conventional attack methods and defenses. Tormented by the constant pain of their mutation, they seek brains of living organisms to calm their madness. Discover a Brain Punk Future – Explore and protect a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction.

– Explore and protect a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction. Deep Story Driven Experience – Dive into a complex story of bonds, courage and heroism crafted by minds behind the iconic Tales of Vesperia.

Scarlet Nexus will launch for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

