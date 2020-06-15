Xbox Series X Smart Delivery Gets More Details - News

/ 427 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft in a new Xbox Wire post has released more information on Xbox Series X Smart Delivery.

Smart Delivery was announced earlier this year. It allows users who purchase a game on the Xbox One to get a the Xbox Series X version of the game for free when they upgrade to the next generation console. The feature will support physical and digital games, however, it is up to publishers and developers to decide if they want to support the feature. Microsoft has also confirmed Smart Delivery will be "enabled for Xbox Game Pass titles that leverage it."

The Smart Delivery Feature is in addition to the already thousands of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that will be playable on the Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.

Microsoft shared a few different scenarios on how Smart Delivery will work with the games and console you own now and how they may work on the Xbox Series X:

"If you own Gears 5 or are loving it via Xbox Game Pass now, you can play it today on Xbox One. Then, if you pick up an Xbox Series X this holiday, all it takes is a push of a button to download it and you’ll have the Optimized version of Gears 5 – available on day 1 at launch with the console – at your fingertips."

"When Halo Infinite launches alongside Xbox Series X and Xbox One this holiday, you only have to buy the game once and you’ll get the best version for whichever console you own, or both. If you pick up Xbox Series X for your living room, Smart Delivery will recognize that and deliver you the Optimized version there. If you decide to move your existing Xbox One to a bedroom or the office, Smart Delivery will recognize that too and deliver that version when you’re playing on Xbox One."

"Lastly, some new and existing Xbox One titles will be Optimizing their games after the Xbox Series X launches. For example, if you buy Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches on September 17, you’ll be set to explore Night City on Xbox One. If you pick up Xbox Series X at launch this holiday, you can play it there too in compatibility mode picking up exactly where you left off. Then, when CD PROJEKT RED delivers an Xbox Series X Optimized version of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll automatically get upgraded once it’s available at no additional cost."

Here is the list of confirmed games that will support Smart Delivery at the launch of the Xbox Series X:

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Scarlet Nexus

Chorus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Ascent

Call of the Sea

Gears 5

Second Extinction

Metal: Hellslinger

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles