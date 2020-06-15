Animal Crossing: New Horizons Continues to Dominate the French Charts - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place for another week on the French charts in week 23, 2020, according to SELL.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) re-enters the top five in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place place. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NS) drops from second to third in its second week on sale. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) debuted in 5th place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Forza Horizon 4 FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Yo-Kai Watch 3 Mario Kart 7 PC The Sims 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Pro Cycling Manager 2020

