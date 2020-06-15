FIFA 20 and GTAV Take 1st and 2nd on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 has retaken the top spot on the EMEAA charts for week 23, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V climbs three spots to second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is down one spot to third. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains in fourth place, while Days Gone (PS4) rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 20 Grand theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Days Gone

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

