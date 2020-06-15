Blue Fire Delayed to Q1 2021, Adds PS4, Xbox One and Steam Versions - News

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Robi Studios announced Blue Fire has been delayed to Q1 2021. The game was originally announced for the Nintendo Switch, but has now been confirmed to also be getting a released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

"After revealing Blue Fire for Nintendo Switch, the gaming community has been wanting to know if Blue Fire will release on other systems and today we’re excited to share that it will," said Robi Studios CEO Gabriel Rosa.

"Whether playing on Switch, Xbox One, PS4, or PC, you will need to master movement by learning ways to use it to your advantage, especially during very hard platforming segments that I believe are either very rare or have never been seen in the 3D space."

View the latest gameplay video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Blue Fire players embark on an extraordinary journey through the desolate kingdom of Penumbra to discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, confront 3D platforming challenges, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items. Along the adventure, players will slash their way through daunting adversaries, roam across mysterious and abandoned regions, leap through deadly traps and ultimately master the art of movement.

Key Features:

A Haunting World – Travel through the perished world of Penumbra as Umbra to explore unique areas filled with diverse enemies, sharp 3D platforming challenges, quests, collectibles and more.

– Travel through the perished world of Penumbra as Umbra to explore unique areas filled with diverse enemies, sharp 3D platforming challenges, quests, collectibles and more. Slash Through Great Adversaries – Encounter dangerous enemies with distinct fighting styles and partake in intense combat-platforming boss fights.

– Encounter dangerous enemies with distinct fighting styles and partake in intense combat-platforming boss fights. Meet Peculiar Survivors – A long time has passed since Penumbra fell into darkness, but those that survived the kingdom’s fall will assist in unlocking valuable rewards.

– A long time has passed since Penumbra fell into darkness, but those that survived the kingdom’s fall will assist in unlocking valuable rewards. Collectibles – Once a rich and lush kingdom, Penumbra is filled with many collectibles and items to discover, loot, collect, sell, trade and purchase.

– Once a rich and lush kingdom, Penumbra is filled with many collectibles and items to discover, loot, collect, sell, trade and purchase. Upgrades – No great warrior can battle the dangers lurking in Penumbra without the proper equipment. Upgrade swords, collect valuable amulets and unlock new abilities to transform into a fierce fighter.

– No great warrior can battle the dangers lurking in Penumbra without the proper equipment. Upgrade swords, collect valuable amulets and unlock new abilities to transform into a fierce fighter. Lost in the Void – Far from Penumbra, there is a lost land called The Void. Find Void entrances throughout the world to uncover abstract platforming challenges that require great mastery to gather the valuable rewards hidden inside.

