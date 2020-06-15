Nintendo Switch Sales Top 20 Million Units in the US - Sales

/ 866 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo's hybrid video game console, the Nintendo Switch, has surpassed 20 million units sold to consumers in the US, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Nintendo Switch reached the milestone for the week ending June 6, 2020. The console sold 98,487 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20,079,298 units.

It has taken the Nintendo Switch 40 months to sell 20 million units in the US. Comparing this to other current consoles, it took the PlayStation 4 a total of 48 months to reach 20 million units sold in the US, and 51 months for the Xbox One.

Comparing Switch sales in the US to other platforms by Nintendo, it took the Wii 31 months to sell 20 million units, the DS 43 months, and the 3DS 81 months.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games worldwide, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through March 31, 2020:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41 million Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 17.37 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.97 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11.77 million (first 11 days) / 13.41 million (first six weeks) Splatoon 2 – 10.13 million Super Mario Party – 10.10 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 6.60 million

The Nintendo Switch launched on Mach 3, 2017. The handheld only version, the Nintendo Switch Lite, launched on September 20, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles