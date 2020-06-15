Cuddly Shoot-Em-Up ProtoCorgi Launches in November - News

posted 5 hours ago

Kemono Games and Deep Silver announced today the November release window for ProtoCorgi, the adorable yet dangerously cuddly "bark-em-up" featuring the cutest little cyber pup in video game history.

Meet Bullet, the C3 class (Cute Cyber Corgi) cybernetic pup who may be adorable on the outside, but being fluffy is far from his only purpose. He is a military experiment and armed to the teeth. He will need all his barking power to save his creator, the brilliant scientist Nixie, from the grasp of evil alien forces.

ProtoCorgi will be available starting November 2020 for PC with the Nintendo Switch version soon to follow. For players who want to get their bark on early, a demo for the game will be launching in partnership with the Steam Game Festival - Summer Edition, beginning Tuesday, June 16.

About ProtoCorgi

ProtoCorgi is a retro style pixel art, horizontal shoot-em-up with arcade gameplay that gives the player control over Bullet, a C3 class (Cute Cyber Corgi) cybernetic pup. (Cosmic Combat Corgi is also acceptable.)

When Bullet discovers that Nixie was kidnapped by evil alien forces seeking galactic domination, the cute yet deadly Corgi goes on a quest to save her. The adventure ahead fills your screen with fully animated retro pixel art and lets you experience Bullet’s fights with precise controls, solid gameplay, and engaging story. Shoot, dodge and BARK your way through in this adorable bark-em-up launching later this year.

