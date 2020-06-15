Sony is Happy With PS5 Backwards Compatibility Progress - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with CNET was asked about the progress of backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 and if the PS5 with a disc drive will be able to play PS4 games that come on a blu-ray disc.

Ryan said the PlayStation team is still in the process of working with publishers and developers with testing PS4 games running on the PS5. He is happy with the current progress, but it takes time as there are over 4,000 games on the PS4.

"We said that the PS5 has been designed to play PS4 games," said Ryan. "We're going through the process with the publishers and developers testing that rather exhaustive library of over 4,000 games. We're happy with the progress that's been made."

To compare, Microsoft has stated their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will be backwards compatible with the Xbox One and all of the original Xbox and Xbox 360 games that currently work on the Xbox One.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. An exact release date and launch price have yet to be announced.

