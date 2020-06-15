Sony is Happy With PS5 Backwards Compatibility Progress - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,615 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with CNET was asked about the progress of backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 and if the PS5 with a disc drive will be able to play PS4 games that come on a blu-ray disc.
Ryan said the PlayStation team is still in the process of working with publishers and developers with testing PS4 games running on the PS5. He is happy with the current progress, but it takes time as there are over 4,000 games on the PS4.
"We said that the PS5 has been designed to play PS4 games," said Ryan. "We're going through the process with the publishers and developers testing that rather exhaustive library of over 4,000 games. We're happy with the progress that's been made."
To compare, Microsoft has stated their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will be backwards compatible with the Xbox One and all of the original Xbox and Xbox 360 games that currently work on the Xbox One.
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. An exact release date and launch price have yet to be announced.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
11 Comments
I'm not worried with it, probably all noteworthy titles will work. But they could confirm or deny the PS3, 2 and 1 BC.
If they could confirm, they probably would. On the other hand, there's not much point in denying, so they won't. At least that's my take on their silence.
- +1
It is very reasonable to expect no BC for PS1, 2 and 3 and that if they had it in the work they would have mentioned already.
- +1
I must say I find it very funny when I see people thinking Sony would be stupid to add backward comp to ps1 and 2 games when you do realise they have an online subscription platform they need to promote as well
Comments below voting threshold
To put this much effort into old games, making existing old games the main priority when a new generation is on the horizon, is mind boggling idiotic.
- -8
How do you figure they're making it the 'main priority'?
- +7
They didn't even talk about it in the event, it's not main priority, but it's a great feature.
- 0
Backwards compatibility is a huge issue for me, up to a point where it seriously affects how much a console is worth to me. I'm probably in the minority, but putting effort into backwards compatibility is certainly not in vain either.
- +1
What's ming boggling idiotic is how you equate working on the BC feature with it's our main priority.
- +1
So i'm suppose to throw out all the games i've had over the years and the ones I have yet to complete upon the PS5's release just because their "old"
- 0