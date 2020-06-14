Switch vs PS4 Sales Comparison  Switch Lead Grows in May 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.

Switch Vs. PS4 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 563,909 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 5,001,181 - Switch

Total Lead: 2,659,055 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 57,526,267

PS4 Total Sales: 54,867,212

May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 563,909 units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 5.00 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 2.66 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

The 39th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is May 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is January 2017. The Switch has sold 57.53 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 54.87 million units during the same timeframe.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 111.04 million units through May 2020. The Nintendo Switch is currently 53.51 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4.

