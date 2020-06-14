The Eternal Cylinder Takes You to A Strange New World - News

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer ACE Team have released a new trailer for The Eternal Cylinder that takes you to a "strange new world."

View the new trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In The Eternal Cylinder, players control a herd of adorable creatures called Trebhums. You must explore a strange alien world filled with exotic lifeforms, surreal environments, and the constant threat of the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path. This unique ecosystem is a massive, procedurally-generated land with real-time world destruction and organic exploration.

Your Trebhums begin at the bottom of the natural food chain but can mutate and evolve with new physical attributes and abilities by eating a variety of flora and fauna. Discover and adapt dozens of mutations, including new traversal skills like flying and swimming to reach new areas, and new senses to help overcome puzzles, challenges and dangers. Your many Trebhums can each have different mutations, and new mutations don’t replace ones you already have, letting you stack ability sets in dynamic ways. Each mutation will also change the physical look of a Trebhum and stacking these will generate near countless surprising new creature designs which players will be able to organically discover as they explore this unique alien ecosystem.

The Eternal Cylinder will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store in 2020.

