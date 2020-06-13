Cyberpunk Action Game Ghostrunner Gets New Trailer at the Future Games Show - News

by, posted 1 day ago

Publisher All In! Games and developers One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks have released a gameplay trailer for first-person cyberpunk action game Ghostrunner at the Future Games Show 2020.

View the trailer below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

New Gameplay Trailer

Soar from rooftop to rooftop in Dharma City, an urban metropolis above the lowest level of Dharma Tower, the industrial district known as the Base.

Enter the Cybervoid, a visual representation of Dharma Tower’s internal network to hack systems and learn new abilities in a digital dojo.

New Enemies and Abilities

Dive behind shielded Enforcers and strike them from behind.

Mount robotic Drones to glide across chasms, using the explosion of their crash to take out other attackers.

Leap and take advantage of the Ghostrunner’s vertical prowess to avoid the wide energy beams shot by Wavers, destructive bipedal robots.

Drive back attackers, sending them to their doom with the Tempest ability.

Unleash shield-shattering killing blows in an instant with the Blink ability.

Ghostrunner will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

